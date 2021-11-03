"She's half comedian, half wrestler" - Former WWE writer on Becky Lynch's heel run (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Becky Lynch's character and her heel run.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo slammed the current version of The Man compared to her back in 2018 when Nia Jax injured her.

"Bro, look at Becky when she was cutting the bloody promo when Nia Jax busted her open, look at that Becky, and look at Elton John Becky tonight. How did we go from A to Z bro? Now she's wearing Elton John glasses and all these bright clothes and she's half comedian, half wrestler, no bro, you are the tough chick from Ireland who got her face busted. How did you become Elton John? It's all forced bro," said Vince Russo about Becky Lynch's heel run.

Russo cited an example of an exchange between WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart to state how heels should stay in their character and turn on the crowd if they get cheered.

"Bro, I saw something today. I saw something today that you'll never ever see and it's kind of what you just said about Becky Lynch heeling, you'll never see this bro, okay. The Kliq was Shawn, Hunter, and Chyna, on the stage you got The Hart Foundation, and bro they're going at it, the stuff they were saying, I don't know how it's on Peacock. I mean Bret flat out called Shawn the F word, and here's what you'll never see. So, The Hart Foundation, in the States, they're heels and The Kliq aren't really heels or babyfaces, they're just A-holes. So Bret makes the comment calling Shawn, the F word and the place popped and Bret turns around and says, 'Don't give me your cheers, I don't want them.' That wouldn't happen today but Bret knows in his mind, I am a heel, I'm not here to get cheers, the moment they cheer for me, I'm gonna stay in character and say 'you can keep them', that wouldn't happen today. That's the psychology of the business. Bro, I bet you maybe there is 25% of all wrestlers today that really understand that but back in the day, they all did."

You can watch the entire episode of Legion of RAW below:

Who will Becky Lynch face next?

After defeating Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch cut a promo backstage reacting to the controversial finish and stated that there's nothing wrong with doing whatever it takes to keep your title.

During the segment, she was interrupted by Liv Morgan, and neither of them exchanged any words. But later in the night on RAW Talk, Becky Lynch stated that Morgan is yet to deliver on her potential.

She added that The EST of WWE shouldn't get another title shot as she has already lost thrice to Lynch. It looks like the stage is set for a clash between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan in the near future.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If you're using quotes from this article, please give H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Alan John