Becky Lynch has strong words for Bianca Belair ahead of RAW title match

WWE RAW features a massive title match on Monday. Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women's Championship against former Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

The two have faced off on three previous occasions. The first was during Lynch's surprise return at SummerSlam, the next in a one-on-one match at Extreme Rules, where Sasha Banks made her surprise return and caused the match to end in a no contest. Finally, all three women fought in a triple threat match at WWE Crown Jewel.

In the lead-up to their bout, Lynch took to Twitter to address her challenger. She claimed, like before, she would be the one standing tall.

"Beat you at #SummerSlam./ Beat you at #CrownJewel. / Don’t know what this “shut up or run up” thing is about, I’ve been winning. / Better bring all you have…But even that won’t be enough," Lynch tweeted.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE

Beat you at



Don’t know what this “shut up or run up” thing is about, I’ve been winning.



Better bring all you have…But even that won’t be enough. Beat you at #SummerSlam Beat you at #CrownJewel Don’t know what this “shut up or run up” thing is about, I’ve been winning.Better bring all you have…But even that won’t be enough. Beat you at #SummerSlam. Beat you at #CrownJewel. Don’t know what this “shut up or run up” thing is about, I’ve been winning. Better bring all you have…But even that won’t be enough. https://t.co/Rcgb7QWUho

Becky Lynch retained her SmackDown Women's Championship at Crown Jewel in a triple threat match. She then switched titles with then-RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as a result of the draft. On her first night at the Red Brand, 'The EST' (also drafted to RAW) challenged her to a rematch, seeking to regain the title.

Becky Lynch has a special message for fans dressing up as her during Halloween.

Despite being a heel on TV, the RAW Women's Champion is a hero to many WWE fans. Becky Lynch had a special message for those who dressed up as her this Halloween.

Yesterday, 'The Man' felt honored seeing everyone dressing up as her. She wished their bags to be full of candy bars during trick or treat.

"On another note, I have seen the many of you that have dressed up as Becky Lynch this year and I am humbled and honored. You all look fantastic. Happy Halloween and may your bags be filled with full sized candy bars," said Becky Lynch.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE On another note, I have seen the many of you that have dressed up as Becky Lynch this year and I am humbled and honored. You all look fantastic. Happy Halloween and may your bags be filled with full sized candy bars.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Coming back to the match, who do you think will win on Monday Night RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Angana Roy