Becky Lynch reacts to the rumor of joining Marvel Cinematic Universe

Becky Lynch had an amusing reaction to a rumor currently making the rounds, claiming that she has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Becky Lynch is one of the most successful stars in WWE history. Beyond her title reigns, she will always be remembered as the winner of the first-ever women-led WrestleMania main event. She has previously opened up about wanting to make a transition to a career as an actor.

A news outlet recently reported a rumor, claiming Becky Lynch has possibly joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It all started when a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was shared on social media.

A female actor featured in the photo reminded some of Becky Lynch, and thus the rumor spread. But it's clear as day that the woman in question is not the RAW Women's Champion.

Becky Lynch quickly responded to the rumor on Twitter with a hilarious meme. Check it out below:

Becky Lynch certainly has the potential to become a major movie star

Over the years, Becky Lynch has destroyed her opponents one after the other, in the ring as well as on the microphone. WWE eventually capitalized on her popularity and turned her into a megastar.

In the past, Becky Lynch has spoken up about a possible movie career. She is incredibly ambitious and hopes to become a bigger star than WWE icon, The Rock.

“I hope I can be bigger than The Rock and better than The Rock. The Rock is a good friend. The Rock is a great friend. But I’m on a different path and I’m different than The Rock and I’m not trying to be the next anybody. I’m the first Becky Lynch," said Lynch.

The woman in the above picture is undoubtedly not Becky Lynch, but the RAW Superstar would love to bag an opportunity in the MCU, somewhere down the line.

What do you think? Do you believe Lynch will successfully make a transition to Hollywood?

