Becky Lynch wants to reunite with Seth Rollins for a feud against WWE Hall of Famers

Before this year's WWE Crown Jewel event, Becky Lynch was asked if she would support her partner Seth Rollins by feuding with the Hall of Fame duo of Edge and Beth Phoenix.

Speaking on Wrestlingac.com's YouTube channel, The Man quite comprehensively stated that she would back Rollins up, help him deal with Edge, and take care of Beth herself.

“I mean, I am down for it but I don’t fancy their chances if they want to come at us. I think I’ll beat her. If ever she wants to come back, I’ll beat her,” said Becky Lynch. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Seth Rollins lost to Edge at WWE Crown Jewel in a Hell in a Cell match. On the same night, Becky Lynch won a triple threat contest against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

For months, Rollins had been feuding with Edge, and the former WWE Universal Champion even went as far as invading The Rated-R Superstar's home.

What are the chances of Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins feuding with Edge & Beth Phoenix?

In the past, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have teamed up together to feud against Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin. As things stand, Lynch and Rollins are both a part of the RAW roster with Edge, hence, there is a solid chance of the two couples feuding against one another in the future.

However, it should also be noted that Beth Phoenix last wrestled for WWE in 2020, during the Women’s Royal Rumble.

But despite not being an active in-ring performer, she has been active as a commentator for NXT 2.0. The bigger question here, though, is whether or not Phoenix will be returning to in-ring action at some point to potentially assist Edge.

The Hall of Fame duo has never wrestled as a team inside the ring, so it is certainly a first-time-ever possibility that many would like to see happen.

