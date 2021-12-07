Becky Lynch will appear on a FOX Christmas Special this month

Becky Lynch will grace Fox with her presence as The Man has been advertised for the TMZ Christmas Special.

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch made her triumphant return to the company last August when she defeated Bianca Belair to win the title in under 30 seconds.

Now that The Man has returned to the forefront of the women's division, she's in demand for other projects as well.

PWInsider reported that Becky Lynch is set to appear with several top celebrities on TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas: Bye Bye 2021 on December 23rd. The special will air on local FOX stations, and check out the press release below:

"THIS CHRISTMAS, THE TABLES HAVE TURNED, AS YOUR FAVORITE CELEBRITIES TAKE OVER TMZ ON THE ALL-NEW SPECIAL "TMZ'S MERRY ELFIN' CHRISTMAS: BYE, BYE 2021!" THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23 @ 9/8c ON FOX"

"CELEBRITIES HASH OUT THEIR TOP STORIES OF 2021 FOR A LIGHT-HEARTED LOOK BACK AT THE YEAR THAT WAS"

"Featuring some of your favorite stars, including JOEL McHALE, HOWIE MANDEL, WWE CHAMP BECKY LYNCH, NENE LEAKES, CHRISHELL STAUSE & other surprise guests!"

With the special airing on local FOX stations, the time the show airs will differ by location, and you will need to check your local listings to watch the episode.

Becky Lynch recently celebrated 500 days as champion

On December 2nd, Becky Lynch took to Twitter to show off a graphic celebrating 500 days as WWE Champion since WrestleMania 35.

"I've been champion every active day I've been with WWE since WrestleMania 35. Today marks #Becky500, and that is so very cool. Won't be ending anytime soon either," said Becky Lynch.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE



Won’t be ending anytime soon either. I’ve been champion every active day I’ve been with WWE since Wrestlemania 35 . Today marks #Becky500 , and that is so very cool.Won’t be ending anytime soon either. I’ve been champion every active day I’ve been with WWE since Wrestlemania 35 . Today marks #Becky500 , and that is so very cool. Won’t be ending anytime soon either. https://t.co/6rKcsXTVMj

During her eight-year career with WWE, Becky Lynch has held a WWE Championship six times (twice on RAW and four times on SmackDown).

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you excited to see Becky Lynch within a different form of entertainment? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!

Edited by Alan John