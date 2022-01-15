WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix responds to 13-year-old video used as threat

WWE legend Beth Phoenix recently returned on RAW to support her husband Edge in his feud with The Miz and his wife, Maryse.

The A-Lister began feuding with Edge and resorted to getting help from his wife on several occasions. This led Beth Phoenix to come out of retirement and join forces with the Rated-R Superstar to even the odds. Later this month, the two couples are set to lock horns in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble.

On WWE TV, Maryse has been quite intimidated by Phoenix but recently took to Twitter to take a shot at the WWE Hall of Famer. She posted a clip from their match at Survivor Series 2008 in which she delivered a picturesque French TKO to silence her opponent.

Beth Phoenix quickly responded by pointing out how Maryse chose to speak on Twitter instead of saying anything face-to-face. Following that, the former champion stated that they couldn't wait to meet Maryse on RAW next week.

Details of the feud between WWE Hall of Famers and the must-see couple

Last year, Miz returned to WWE after spending some time away from the ring, participating in top reality shows. He was offended when his arrival did not receive as much publicity as Edge, who also came back on the same night. Both superstars engaged in a war of words that eventually led to several chaotic statements.

Beth Phoenix @TheBethPhoenix Me: So I dropped the kids off at Grandma’s for the night

Him: Me: So I dropped the kids off at Grandma’s for the nightHim: https://t.co/BjTc5hdhOo

Miz then used Maryse's help to gain an advantage over his opponent on multiple occasions on shows leading up to Day 1, where he faced Edge in a singles match. Once again, the A-Lister wanted to use his wife's help, but the couple was shocked to see Beth Phoenix walk out in the match's closing moments. Maryse immediately fled the scene, and Edge pinned Miz at the first WWE Premium Live Event of the year in 2022.

The two couples have been involved in a few exchanges this month, and unsurprisingly, Edge and Beth Phoenix have dominated most of those encounters on the mic.

Also Read Article Continues below

Although the writers have booked Maryse as a scared and inferior competitor so far, she has a credible history backing her up in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see how Miz and Maryse hit back at Edge and Beth Phoenix on RAW moving forward.

Could another tag team split up soon? Click here to find out.

Edited by Angana Roy