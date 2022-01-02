WWE Hall of Famer returns to help Edge win at Day 1 

Edge faced The Miz in a highly-anticipated match at Day 1. The story between the two legends also featured Maryse - who made her return to WWE for this program. However, The A-Lister's wife couldn't help her husband get the win, as a certain WWE Hall of Famer came back to help Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar winning at Day 1 seemed to be a foregone conclusion. While it wasn't a knock on The Miz, the match's outcome was never in question, given Edge's status in WWE.

At Day 1, the former WWE Champion was close to losing thanks to numerous interferences from Maryse. Although she didn't get sent out, Maryse got something worse - a confrontation from WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Edge's wife.

Her presence was enough to help The Rated-R Superstar to pick up the win at Day 1.

Edge also had his own "return," bringing back The Brood entrance for the first time since SummerSlam 2021, where he defeated Seth Rollins.

The former WWE Champion used it for his entrance this time, continuing the story from the final episode of RAW in 2021, where The Miz and Maryse had a "black" wedding vow renewal ceremony.

What's next for Edge after Day 1?

Some might feel that the introduction of Beth Phoenix to the story came a bit too late. However, she still got a great reaction. After announcing her departure from the NXT announcer's desk, Phoenix was expected to join the storyline.

As for Edge, there currently aren't any rumors of what lies ahead for him as the road to WrestleMania begins at the end of January. Last year at this time, he was preparing for his return to the ring and became the third person in WWE history to win the Royal Rumble from the No.1 spot.

This year is going to be different. Which RAW superstar do you want to see Edge face at the Grandest Stage Of Them All? Sound off in the comments section!

