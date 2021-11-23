Big E reacts to top female WWE Superstar wanting to face him

Big E has reacted to former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley saying that she wants to fight him.

At Survivor Series 2021, someone stole Vince McMahon's Golden Egg. On Monday Night RAW this week, the WWE Chairman made an announcement that whoever finds his stolen egg will get a title shot at Big E's WWE Championship.

Several WWE Superstars were then shown in the locker room trying to find the egg. Among them was Rhea Ripley, who later sent out a tweet claiming that she wanted to fight the WWE Champion as well.

The WWE Champion noticed this and had a funny reaction to the same. Intergender matches are extremely rare in WWE these days, but fans would sure love to see these two square-off in the ring.

Ultimately, Sami Zayn revealed that Austin Theory was the one who stole the egg. Theory claimed that he just wanted to take a selfie with the egg. Vince McMahon went on to give a WWE title shot to Theory instead of Sami Zayn, calling the latter a snitch. In the main event of Monday Night RAW, Big E successfully defended his championship against Austin Theory.

Big E had a massive battle against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series

Big E went one-on-one against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series 2021 this past Sunday. The two world champions stole the show with a hard-hitting match. In the end, it was Roman Reigns who picked up the victory over the Powerhouse of Positivity but the WWE Champion took him to the limit.

Big E already has multiple challengers ready for him on Monday Night RAW. This includes Seth Rollins, who became the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship a few weeks ago. Big E also is in a feud with Kevin Owens, who recently turned heel and attacked him.

