Big E says ex-Universal Champion could be the "best of our generation"

WWE Champion Big E has lavished praise on his current rival Seth Rollins, calling the former Universal Champion one of the best of his generation.

The Drip God emerged as the number 1 contender for Big E after winning a fatal four-way match on RAW. E has also been involved in a feud with another former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens, on the Red brand.

In an interview with The Mirror, Big E applauded Rollins' talent while clarifying that he is in no mood to give up his title anytime soon.

“I think he is an incredible talent, he might be the best of our generation. But I feel like this is my time, I know how much holding this championship means to me, how many doors it has opened for me, and I don’t plan on letting go of that anytime soon," said Big E.

Big E also said that it felt special to be the WWE Champion and was overwhelmed by the love he received from his peers and fans.

Big E and Seth Rollins have history together in WWE

Before Big E and Seth Rollins became megastars, they had a feud on NXT almost a decade ago. Rollins, the inaugural NXT Champion, faced Big E - then known as Big E Langston - in December 2012.

The current WWE Champion defeated Rollins to become the second NXT Champion in the brand's history. The duo has shared the ring since, but only in tag team or multi-man matches.

They have faced each other several times on live shows over the last few months but have yet to face off in a single match on WWE television.

