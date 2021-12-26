Big E sends a heartfelt message to late AEW star Brodie Lee on the anniversary of his passing

WWE Champion Big E has sent a heartfelt message to former WWE Superstar, the late Brodie Lee, on the one-year anniversary of the latter's passing.

Taking to Twitter, Big E wrote a lengthy post remembering Brodie Lee. In the heartfelt note, Big E emotionally described how much Brodie Lee meant to him and how close the two were.

He ended the note by claiming that he misses his friend and will always love him. You can read the entire note from Big E to Brodie Lee below -

“One year ago today, Jon Huber, one of my best friends on earth, passed away. I still have a dozen things I want to text him every day. I still remember the way he would type out laughter in text (“ha ha ha.”). I still have the play-by-play of his son’s amateur wrestling performance in my phone, as Jon anxiously & proudly watched on. The dream of driving fifteen minutes to his Tampa house for Sunday dinners when we retired still lingers. There will still never be anyone to fill his shoes. As painfully tragic as this has all been, there’s so much good to reflect on. I’m so grateful that so many people have made a commitment to keeping Jon’s memory alive. I’m so glad he so enriched the lives of so many people in and out of this profession. Brodie (he was always “Brodie” to me), the laughs we shared far surpassed the tears I’ve shed over you. I hope we all continue to honor you in the way you deserve. I still miss you and will always love you, my friend.”

Big E has paid tribute to Brodie Lee on WWE television on multiple occasions

Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, passed away on December 26, 2020. The reason for his untimely demise was a non-COVID-related lung issue from which he had been suffering for some time. The news of his passing shocked everyone and left the entire pro-wrestling community deeply saddened

Tributes flew in for Brodie Lee from all over, including his colleagues in All Elite Wrestling as well as WWE. Big E and the New Day also paid tribute to Brodie Lee on WWE television on multiple occasions and have also opened up on the bond that they shared.

After winning the WWE Championship earlier this year, Big E paid a heartfelt tribute to Brodie Lee during his speech on RAW, leaving the entire WWE Universe emotional.

"I'm grateful for all of you below the heavens, and one incredible friend above," said Big E."

On the one-year anniversary of Brodie Lee's passing, fans and wrestling personalities from all around the world are remembering the great person that he was.

