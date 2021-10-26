"Living legend" - Big E claims WWE RAW rival is a future Hall of Famer

Big E believes Seth Rollins is a “living legend” who is certain to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame one day.

Rollins won a Fatal 4-Way ladder match on the latest episode of RAW to become the number one contender for Big E’s WWE Championship. Following the match, the champion applauded on the stage area while Rollins celebrated his victory.

Speaking on RAW Talk, Big E said he is open to defending his WWE Championship against anyone on the roster. He also gave credit to Rollins for defeating Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio in the hard-fought ladder match.

“I just wanna see the best versus the best, so for me… hats off to Seth," said Big E. "I think he’s incredible. All four combatants are incredible. You got legends in there, future Hall of Famers… I’m excited. Seth Rollins, man, he’s a legend, he’s a living legend, he’s obviously a future first-ballot Hall of Famer."

Big E famously defeated Seth Rollins to win the NXT Championship in December 2012. Since then, their only televised singles match ended in a victory for Rollins on Main Event in September 2014.

Big E thinks Seth Rollins will make him better

Last Thursday, Big E retained his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Looking ahead to his next defense, the New Day member believes high-profile wins over the likes of McIntyre and Seth Rollins will help make his title reign even more memorable.

“Like I said, I got better being in the ring with Drew and I know, once I beat Seth, I’m going to be a better version of me afterwards, so that’s what I want," Big E continued. "I want the very best. I want my resume to be stacked with some of the very best talent there is on God’s green earth."

WWE’s next pay-per-view, Survivor Series, is due to take place on November 21. In recent years, title holders from RAW and SmackDown have faced each other in Champion vs. Champion matches at the event. As things stand, WWE Champion Big E is set to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a blockbuster match. But eventually, he's set to put his title on the line against Rollins.

