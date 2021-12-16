Wrestling legend on WWE Attitude Era team reuniting [Exclusive] 

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed the possibility of fan-favorite WWE Attitude Era stable Too Cool reuniting on the independent circuit.

The trio comprised WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Taylor) and Grand Master Sexay (Brian Christopher), who tragically died in 2018.

Speaking to Jose G and Kevin Kellam on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Apter weighed in on the possible reunion of Rikishi and Scotty. He opined that while they could make an in-ring return, they would make more money doing conventions, citing the example of the legendary Hulk Hogan.

"Well, keep in mind that Rikishi has his own promotion KnoKX pro wrestling. They could it start it there. They would also be great doing the convention circuit. I mean, really, in terms of making money, they would probably make more money in the convention circuit than wrestling in the indies, to be honest with you. They could also do Q & A and stuff. Scotty could probably do a worm on the stage there. Hogan makes hundreds of dollars per one person," Bill Apter said.

Scotty 2 Hotty recently requested his release from WWE

Having signed on as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center, Scotty asked for his release last month, which was granted to him immediately. He issued the following statement upon his release.

The former 3-time champion was recently spotted with his Too Cool teammate Rikishi at SeaWorld Orlando and the latter even posted a picture of them together on Twitter seemingly teasing a reunion.

Scotty's in-ring return has already been announced by an independent promotion. It would be interesting to see if the duo make their return to the ring at some point.

