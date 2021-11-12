Billy Gunn discloses one thing Vince McMahon hates about the WWE Hall of Fame

According to Billy Gunn, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon “hates it” when Hall of Fame inductees mention him during their speech.

In 2019, Gunn joined the Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X. Throughout their induction, the legendary group repeatedly joked that they were forbidden from thanking Vince McMahon at the ceremony.

Speaking in a Wrestlefest Asia Virtual Meet and Greet, Gunn explained that McMahon prefers the inductees to be the center of attention instead of him:

“Vince hates it any time you do a Hall of Fame speech or something, he loathes people talking about him. He looks at it more like it’s their moment, it’s your moment, it’s your Hall of Fame moment. ‘You do what you want, you don’t have to thank me.’ He gives you the opportunity and you do with it what you want, you know what I mean? So it’s really all on you,” he said.

Billy Gunn also said in the interview that although Vince McMahon is intimidating, he always had a good relationship with his former WWE boss.

Billy Gunn reflects on D-Generation X’s Vince McMahon jokes

Road Dogg, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H all worked for WWE when the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony took place. At the time, Billy Gunn had not worked for WWE for almost four years, and he had recently joined AEW as a coach and producer.

Because he no longer worked for Vince McMahon, Gunn joked that he could get away with saying the WWE Chairman’s name during D-Generation X’s speech:

“He doesn’t want any props or anything, so he hates it when you mention him. We were all sitting there and they all said that [Vince McMahon’s name], and they go, ‘They’re all gonna get in trouble.’ Well, I’m not because I work for a different company! You cannot fire me! I’m safe, I’m safe,” he said.

After the other D-Generation X members mentioned Vince McMahon’s name, Billy Gunn amusingly joined in and said he could not be fired. Moments later, Triple H famously took a dig at AEW when he told Gunn that McMahon “would buy that pi**ant company” just to fire him again.

