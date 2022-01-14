WWE RAW star claims he legitimately scared Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley believes he genuinely scared Brock Lesnar on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The two men went face-to-face on this week’s RAW to promote their WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble on January 29. The segment featured back-and-forth insults between the upcoming opponents, with Lesnar jokingly claiming he does not know who Lashley is.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Lashley said he found out while looking into Lesnar’s eyes that the WWE Champion is "soulless." The All Mighty added that the staredown may even have scared his rival:

“Bobby was at Brock’s level a long time ago. I’m at a whole different level right now, and I think Brock knows that. The same way I was saying I looked in Brock’s eyes and I saw that Brock didn’t have a soul, Brock was looking in my eyes and he saw that I enjoyed that, and I think that scared him a little bit,” said Lashley.

Lesnar won the WWE Championship from Big E in a Fatal 5-Way match at the Day 1 event earlier this month. Lashley, who also participated in the match, has never gone one-on-one with The Beast Incarnate before.

Bobby Lashley comments on Brock Lesnar’s fighting mindset

Bobby Lashley appeared on WWE show The Bump earlier this week to discuss his upcoming match. He called Brock Lesnar “heartless in a good way” and said his opponent would not feel any remorse if he broke someone’s neck.

Reflecting on his staredown with Lesnar, Lashley told Corey Graves that he could read his rival’s soul during their in-ring segment:

“When you stand in front of somebody and look them in their eyes, you can read their soul. Every time I looked at him and we locked eyes for a little bit, I said, ‘This son of a gun does not have a soul. Brock doesn’t have a soul.’”

Lashley also said in the interview that he did not have a problem with Lesnar asking “Bobby who?” during their recent RAW segment.

