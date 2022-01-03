Bobby Lashley sends a message to Brock Lesnar after his title victory

Brock Lesnar shocked the entire world by becoming a six-time WWE Champion last night at Day 1. Bobby Lashley has now sent a subtle message to The Beast Incarnate following his title victory.

Shortly before the show on Saturday, Brock Lesnar was added to the fatal four-way WWE Championship match between Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley. WWE made this change when Lesnar's original opponent, Roman Reigns was pulled from the card after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Throughout the match, Brock Lesnar dominated all other stars, but Bobby Lashley seemed to have the upper hand. He delivered multiple spears to Lesnar, and he trapped the powerhouse him in The Hurt Lock. Following Lesnar's victory, Lashley even stared the new champion down to tease a potential match between the two.

The All Mighty has now taken to Twitter to send a warning to Brock Lesnar, as he posted a brief clip from Day 1 of himself spearing Lesnar through the barricade. He also added an hourglass icon in the tweet, seemingly hinting that it's about time he faces The Beast Incarnate.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley could happen very soon

Bobby Lashley has been vocal about wanting a match against Brock Lesnar since he returned to WWE in 2018. From the looks of it, fans might finally get to see this match happen very soon. Dave Meltzer has reported that Brock Lesnar's next opponent is set to be Bobby Lashley.

"You could tell, at the end of the show, they teased that glare with Lashley and everything like that, and that was the last scene," said Meltzer. "The match was booked specifically for that direction. Big E was the one that was pinned because if Big E wasn't pinned, and obviously, you'd want to go with Lesnar and Big E."

While this match is certainly WrestleMania-worthy, it could happen earlier, possibly at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. WWE is still reportedly planning to have Lesnar face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, so Lashley's feud with the champion could be a short-term direction.

Do you want to see Lesnar face Lashley? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

