Booker T says WWE legend could have a retirement match against his son at WrestleMania

Booker T predicted that Rey Mysterio could have a retirement match against his son Dominik, perhaps at WWE WrestleMania.

Dominik has followed in his father's footsteps to become a WWE Superstar and has featured alongside his iconic father on a number of occasions. The junior Mysterio debuted at SummerSlam in 2020 when he faced Seth Rollins. He has yet to face his father in a singles match, but has teamed with him on several occasions.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, discussed the possibility of Rey Mysterio being retired by his son Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania. The WWE Hall of Famer says a series of matches between the father-son duo may not be interesting, but a single, one-off match could be good:

"I can't buy a series of matches, but one match - and that might be the match where 'you beat me, I'll retire.' And that might be the match he want to be retired with. Can you imagine that? Can you think about that for one moment? You don't think that's good? When somebody poses a question like that I'm going to look at it (like) 'what can we get out of this?"

Booker T added that Rey couldn't keep going on forever.

"Rey is not going to be able to do it forever. There's going to be a time when he wants to put it down and let his son keep the legacy going. We don't know if that's at April (at WrestleMania)," said Booker T.

Booker T believes it would be a great moment for Rey and Dominik Mysterio to step into the ring to face each other at least once.

Rey Mysterio is not keen to face Dominik in WWE

The iconic WWE Superstar doesn't want to get in the ring with his son and wants to pass on the torch to him.

“I think in a perfect world I would love to step out of the ring, and kind of just pass the torch onto my son. You know a lot of people talk about the possible turn, and father vs. son. For me, it would mean much more to take my mask off and say, ‘Here. It’s your time. I’m stepping away. Continue with this. Write it,'" said Mysterio last year.

There were hints of a feud between the Mysterios when they had arguments in storyline, and there were even reports that a feud would happen last year. But that has seemingly been scrapped by the company.

