Booker T reveals what would take Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction to "another level" in WWE

Booker T feels The Bloodline should add a female WWE Superstar to the group and take things to another level with their attire and acting.

The Bloodline, which is led by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, includes him and his cousins The Usos. After a feud between Reigns and The Usos, the twins joined forces with The Tribal Chief, helping him retain his title on several occasions and become one of the most dominant champions in recent history.

On the Hall of Fame show, a fan asked Booker T about The Bloodline and if it's time to end the faction. The WWE Hall of Famer believes that the faction still has a lot to offer and believes that the addition of a female wrestler would be beneficial and make them more powerful.

"My thing is, with The Bloodline, you still got so much more you can add to it. I say, a female member could join in and make that thing more powerful. Really making The Bloodline like a mafioso faction - these guys could really take this to another level from a dressing perspective, from an acting perspective, and an in-ring perspective as well and adding that one extra to that mix as far as having a female member. Factions got to have longevity in order to be really called a faction," said Booker T.

He cited examples such as the nWo and Four Horsemen, both of which had longevity and will be remembered for a long time. He contrasted that with The Main Event Mafia, a faction he was in during his spell at TNA, which he believes should have also been remembered by fans but wasn't because they didn't stay together for a long time.

Which female WWE Superstar could join The Bloodline?

Booker T says former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi — who is married to Jimmy Uso — could be a good fit for The Bloodline. Reigns previously hinted at Naomi joining The Bloodline last year, explaining how she could benefit from it

"I do believe if she was put in that position, coupled with all of us surrounding her along with Paul Heyman and the rest of our creative brainstorming system that we have and how we craft our narratives, I think we could put her in a good position," said the Universal Champion.

Paul Heyman is the only other person that has been a part of The Bloodline apart from Reigns and The Usos, before he was kicked out of the faction by Reigns in December.

