"I was always a fan" - Booker T wants to see ex-WWE star re-signed by the company

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is a big fan of IMPACT Wrestling star W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass, and wants to see him back in Vince McMahon's company.

After signing with the company in 2011, Cass came through the ranks in NXT. He teamed up with Enzo Amore, and the duo was called up to the main roster a few years later. Cass was let go by the company in 2018 due to behind-the-scenes issues.

Booker T praised Morrissey on his Hall of Fame podcast, stating that the IMPACT star would be a good fit in WWE now, as the company is pushing bigger men again.

"I talked about it, as far as 2022, it's going to be about the big guy, the heavyweights. No flip zone, is pretty much what is going to be in WWE. I would love to see someone like Morrissey make his way back. I was always a fan of Big Cass... Definitely happy that he has found his way back and hopefully he'll find his way to the squared circle in the big time," said Booker T.

Booker T empathized with pro wrestlers who have mental health issues, stating that being on the road and having a rigid schedule can affect a pro wrestler's mental health.

W. Morrissey is open to a WWE return

Morrissey has had to deal with mental health issues and alcoholism, which put him on the shelf for a while. He has battled through those problems and is in great shape.

He stated last year that he would be interested in going back to his former company or even moving to AEW.

"I would love to go to AEW. I’d love to go back to WWE, go to AEW, IMPACT, New Japan, Ring of Honor, wherever," said Morrissey.

Last year, he debuted in IMPACT at Rebellion and got his first shot at the Impact Wrestling World title this past week. He faced champion Moose and Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) on the Hard To Kill show. Although Morrissey was close to winning at one point, the champion retained the title.

