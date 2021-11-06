"We're waiting for you"- Braun Strowman sends a message to released WWE Superstar 

Braun Strowman sent an open invitation to recently released WWE Superstar Karrion Kross via his official Instagram handle.

Kross was one of several casualties of WWE's latest release spree. The former NXT Champion wasn't handled well upon making his way to the main roster. He is no longer with WWE now, and a certain former Universal Champion has taken notice of the same.

Braun Strowman took to Instagram shortly after Karrion Kross' WWE exit to share the released superstar's latest post on his story. Strowman told Kross that he should control his narrative.' The former WWE Superstar added that he (and seemingly EC3) are waiting for Kross.

Braun Strowman's message to Karrion Kross

WWE laid off Braun Strowman not too long ago

Braun Strowman was a major attraction on the WWE roster during his tenure. He remained a mainstay on the top weekly shows for about six years. Initially a part of The Wyatt Family, he later flourished as a singles star.

Last year, Braun Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to win his first and only Universal title. He lost the belt to The Fiend at SummerSlam later that year. WWE released Strowman in June 2021. He later opened up on his release:

“It’s kind of cool to have the opportunity just to do stuff [since being released]. I was very fortunate in my time with WWE but it was very, very time-consuming. I didn’t have a lot of time to do other things so now during my downtime when I’m trying to figure out what I wanna do when I grow up, I get an opportunity to go out and, you know, explore different avenues, try different things and I’m enjoying it. I definitely miss being in the squared circle though. I promise you that,” said Strowman. [H/T Give Me Sport]

Braun Strowman wrestled his real-life friend and fellow former WWE Superstar EC3 at The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All show. Strowman's tweet might indicate that he wants Karrion Kross to be a part of their show in the near future.

Would you like to see Karrion Kross lock horns with the likes of Braun Strowman and EC3 somewhere down the line?

