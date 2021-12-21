Braun Strowman shares unrecognizable throwback photo from his time in NXT

Ex-WWE Superstar Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman, has shared a throwback photo from his short stint on NXT.

The former Universal Champion wasn't featured on NXT TV, though he did have several matches under the developmental brand while training at the Performance Center. Braun Strowman made his main roster debut in 2015 as a member of the diabolical Wyatt Family, led by Bray Wyatt.

Strowman took to Twitter to send out an old photo of himself wrestling current RAW star Chad Gable. He looks unrecognizable in the image and included the caption:

"Holy Fing 7 years ago to like one of four Nxt matches I had before I went to the main roster. #ISkippedNxT #TheFirstAndBiggestStarToComeOutOfThePC #TheresNoOneLikeMe."

Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99 #TheFirstAndBiggestStarToComeOutOfThePC #TheresNoOneLikeMe Holy Fing 7 years ago to like one of four Nxt matches I had before I went to the main roster. #ISkippedNxT Holy Fing 7 years ago to like one of four Nxt matches I had before I went to the main roster. #ISkippedNxT #TheFirstAndBiggestStarToComeOutOfThePC #TheresNoOneLikeMe https://t.co/kp9j2L51nw

Bill Apter believes Braun Strowman could make a surprise AEW debut

Braun Strowman is now going by the moniker The Titan and his real name Adam Scherr. He has appeared in several wrestling events alongside his close friend and former WWE Superstar EC3.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter said there's a strong possibility that Braun Strowman will make his AEW debut soon. This comes after AEW President Tony Khan teased a few upcoming surprises during a recent interview with Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker. Khan stated:

“We have some good stuff coming. We have some good plans for the future, good surprises, and great moments, and most importantly, great wrestling matches,” said Tony Khan. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Also Read Article Continues below

Braun Strowman was a major star in WWE, and he has shared the ring with top names such as The Undertaker, Goldberg and Roman Reigns during his career. Many former WWE stars who have made the jump to AEW have attained a lot of success, such as Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho. Strowman could join them by becoming the next major AEW addition.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku