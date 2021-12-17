"I have no time to do that"- Bret Hart comments if he'd ever want to be a manager or commentator

Bret Hart commented on possibly becoming a manager or a commentator in the business.

Bret Hart was recently inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame. His inductee was none other than former WWE Superstar and first-ever AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho.

During a recent Q&A session before his induction, The Hitman stated that he doesn’t have time for anything as such and seemingly has no interest in becoming a manager or a commentator. He further added that he usually likes to do things outside the box from time to time and hilariously claimed that going out of the house is one:

“I have no time to do that. I like to get away once in a while and do the odd little bit here and there. You know, anything sometimes to get out of the house,” said Bret Hart.

Bret Hart added that he is currently happy with his life and likes to spend time at home with his grandkids. He went on to say that he is done portraying a "character" in the professional wrestling industry:

“But at the same time, my days of sort of playing a character for wrestling, I don’t need it that bad and I’m happy kind of just making up time with my grandkids and being home and you know, kind of smiling about stuff like that,” stated Hart.

Bret Hart also spoke about possibly coming back for a one-off match

During the same interaction, Bret Hart was questioned if he was willing to return for a one-off match.

Hart revealed that there is a very minimal chance of him getting inside the squared circle again and stated that it is quite "unlikely" at the moment:

“But the thought of me going in there and wrestling somebody is pretty unlikely,” added Bret Hart.

Bret Hart has been making cameo appearances in the professional wrestling industry from time to time. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was seen backstage at SummerSlam 2019 wishing Seth Rollins good luck before his match against Brock Lesnar.

Hart appeared for All Elite Wrestling the same year when he unveiled the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing. Whether he returns to the ring or not, his legacy in wrestling will stand the test of time.

