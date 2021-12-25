"It's like cheering for the shark in Jaws"- WWE Hall of Famer recalls iconic match against Stone Cold Steve Austin

Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold is one of the fiercest rivalries in the history of WWE, and one that peaked at WrestleMania 13. The Hitman recently shared his thoughts on the match, talking about its legendary finish.

The Super Bowl of the wrestling world in 1997 saw Bret Hart take on Stone Cold Steve Austin in a No Disqualification Submission Match with UFC fighter Ken Shamrock as the special guest referee. The match is famous for its “double turn” as Bret Hart and Steve Austin swapped their face-heel alignment by the conclusion of the match.

Talking about the match on the CBC Radio’s Q Podcast, The Hitman stated that it was one of the most fun WWE matches of his career:

“It’s such a beautiful match, really. I can say it was one of the easiest, most fun matches I ever had. Which if you watch it, you go, ‘Geez, it’s one of the most violent and tense…It’s a very serious match. And it was just so much fun for me to play the part. And Stone Cold was in his prime,”- Bret said. (H/T- wrestlinginc)

“I would say in thinking of that match that there’s nothing in there that you would want to take out. Like, every move is so intense and powerful. It adds – one move adds to the next move. It’s this constant building of the story. And the shifting of where a good guy can go too far. And the bad guy – it’s like cheering for the shark in Jaws. It’s just not gonna happen. But by the end of the movie, you’re cheering for the shark. And the shark doesn’t quite pull it off and becomes a hero,”- Hart added.

Bret Hart & Stone Cold Steve Austin engaged in one of WWE's hottest feuds in 1997.

Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy 24 years ago today:



Bret Hart and stone cold Steve Austin battled at wrestlemania 13. One of the greatest in ring stories ever told. This match single-handedly created the attitude era. Steve became the top Babyface in the world. The turning point that the WWF desperately needed 24 years ago today:Bret Hart and stone cold Steve Austin battled at wrestlemania 13. One of the greatest in ring stories ever told. This match single-handedly created the attitude era. Steve became the top Babyface in the world. The turning point that the WWF desperately needed https://t.co/sWG2LuC59V

There are few rivalries in WWE history that are more memorable and crucial than the one between Bret Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Both characters' ideologies were so radically contrasted that it resulted in an intense feud that changed the course of WWE.

The dust-up between the two started after Stone Cold won the 1996 King of the Ring tournament and began taunting Hart, so he would accept Austin's challenge to a match. The duo first faced off at WWE Survivor Series, where The Hitman came out on top.

The rivalry reignited at the Royal Rumble in 1997 after the pair were the final two contestants left in the Battle Royal match. The Texas Rattle Snake then went on to cost WWE Hall of Famer his title after interfering in the match between him and Psycho Sid.

The rivalry finally culminated at WrestleMania in what is considered to be one of the greatest matches in the event's history. Although the match was won by the five-time WWF champion, it was Stone Cold who won the hearts.

What are your memories of the Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin feud. Shae your thoughts in the comments section below.

