"What are we gonna do?" - WWE Hall of Famer explains how he put together his legendary match against Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently opened up about his legendary match against Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Hitman stated that he drew inspiration from his school days to craft the psychology of the match.

Bret Hart and Stone Cold stood across the ring from each other at WrestleMania 13 in what is considered to be an era-defining match. The match is famous for its conclusion that saw Stone Cold become the antihero he's famously known for.

Talking about the match on the CBC Radio’s Q Podcast, The Hitman stated that the match was a bit difficult for them to craft as the duo had a match before at WWE Survivor Series.

“Both of us are kind of like, ‘What are we gonna do?'. We’d just wrestled a few months before in a big match and we thought we used up everything. We didn’t have anything. Like, why are we wrestling again now? Like, we kinda spent everything we had,” -Hart said

“I remember telling Stone Cold it’s like two guys at school having a fight after school. You’re the badass guy that came into my school. And now it’s like [everything] is building to this moment where we’re going to fight after school. I’m the hero and you’re the bad guy and this is how it’s gonna shift. Because I can remember a school fight when I was a kid where the guys fought and everyone thought one guy was gonna win and the other guy was gonna lose. In the end, it was the other way around. And the guy that won became the bad guy. People didn’t like him because he won and they felt sorry for the bad guy in the school fight,”- The Hitman added. (H/T- wrestlinginc)

Bret Hart feels Stone Cold Steve Austin was a little nervous before their match at WWE Survivor Series.

Bret Hart appeared on an episode of WWE Backstage last year where The Hitman talked about his iconic Survivor Series 1996 match against Stone Cold Steve Austin. The five-time WWF Champion said that the match helped Stone Cold “find his voice” because he was nervous when they started their Survivor Series 1996 feud.

The Texas Rattle Snake later took to Twitter to respond to Bret Hart’s comments saying his confidence was sky high and he was not at all nervous. He also acknowledged the honor and the wonderful time he had working with The Best There Is, The Best There Was and The Best There Ever Will Be.

Where do the Steve Austin-Bret Hart matches rank in terms of the greatest bouts in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment?

