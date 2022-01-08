"I don’t think it’s a nail in the coffin"- Bron Breakker comments on controversial entrance at New Year’s Evil 

In a recent interview, WWE Superstar Bron Breakker gave his opinion on his controversial entrance on the New Year's special edition of NXT 2.0.

Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa to capture the NXT Title at New Year's Evil. The second generation superstar made an extravagant entrance ahead of the match, however the entrance was reportedly not very well received backstage.

The entrance saw Breakker smash a gold ‘X’ representing the black and gold era of NXT on his way to the ring.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, the former NFL player claimed that he doesn’t believe it was a nail in the coffin for the black and gold brand. He stated that people from that era of NXT will still be around.

“I don’t think it’s a nail in the coffin or anything like that. We’re just shifting from black and gold to 2.0. Tommaso [Ciampa] is going to be around. I’m sure that he and I will cross paths again. That will happen at some point in time whether it’s now or later. It’s going to happen again. I’m looking forward to it,”- Bron said.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect Several people within NXT felt that Bron Breakker being scripted to kick the gold "X" in half was symbolic, and many didn't like it. Several people within NXT felt that Bron Breakker being scripted to kick the gold "X" in half was symbolic, and many didn't like it.- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/2NNhTVI5xJ

Bron Breakker kickstarted a new era in WWE NXT

Bron Breakker's win over Tommaso Ciampa at NXT: New Year's Evil was the perfect passing of the torch moment for WWE's third brand. The show was revamped to NXT 2.0 as Vince McMahon wanted to change the view of NXT's roster as "wrestlers" and reinvent them as "superstars."

The NXT Champion represents the future of WWE and it will surely not take long for the company to push him to the top.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Last night's Bron Breakker v Ciampa match was just Breakker's NINTH WWE match on TV.



WWE & Ciampa have made an absolute star in the space of 9 matches. Last night's Bron Breakker v Ciampa match was just Breakker's NINTH WWE match on TV.WWE & Ciampa have made an absolute star in the space of 9 matches. https://t.co/16fZVzACs4

The ongoing change at NXT 2.0 isn't just limited to in-ring performers. WWE recently released several backstage staff who were leading figures during the previous iteration of the brand.

Only time will tell how good this change will prove to be for Vince's promotion. However, they have started off strongly with talents like Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes getting deserved time on-screen.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Bron Breakker? Is he the next best thing in pro wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Tomasso Ciampa on the main roster? Yes No 6 votes so far