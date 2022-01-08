"He's been a mentor to me for a long time" - WWE NXT Superstar on Goldberg's important role in his career

New WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker has opened up about the influence the likes of Goldberg, and Kevin Nash have had on his career. He has praised the two legends and a few other people in his journey from football to pro wrestling.

The son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, Breakker has had a phenomenal first year in WWE. He was quickly pushed to the top of the third brand after debuting and won the NXT Championship this past week.

On the latest episode of the After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves asked Bron Breakker about the people who helped him along the way in his life.

Breakker named Goldberg and Kevin Nash, apart from his father and uncle, as a few pro wrestling legends who have had a major impact in his career.

"Bill Goldberg is one (who helped him), right off the top. He's been a mentor to me for a long time. In football, when I was playing in college, in NFL for a short time, he was always giving me tips, calling me up and telling me things I need to get better at. My dad and uncle, Kevin Nash is another one - I owe a lot to Kevin Nash. He's a huge part of the reason why I'm here. There are tons of guys from that era, WCW, WWE, early in the 2000s. Stone Cold Steve Austin's another one - I looked up to those guys. Those guys were my heroes growing up," said the NXT Superstar.

Breakker said it is a heavy weight and responsibility to fulfill the expectations of his family and the legends that have mentored him.

Bron Breakker is ready to face anybody, including WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

The NXT Superstar is touted to be a future world champion, but he's willing to face Roman Reigns right away.

"I don't know man, if Roman wants a piece of me he can come get some. I ain't afraid of him at all. If he wants to come down here in NXT, I'll fight him. Hell, I'll take my a** up to SmackDown and beat him up there. It doesn't matter," said Breakker.

The Tribal Chief is the best he's ever been in WWE and has brushed aside several top names over the last year and more. The NXT Champion will have a hard task to usurp Reigns from his position, but it's a match that many will be keen to witness.

