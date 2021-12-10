"I can't say enough" - NXT Superstar opens up on relationship with Johnny Gargano

NXT star Bron Breakker believes Johnny Gargano is one of the best wrestlers in the world.

The second generation superstar was across the ring from Johnny Wrestling on Sunday at NXT: WarGames. Bron led the team consisting of NXT 2.0 stars inside the steel structure as they challenged the old guard for bragging rights.

The two also faced off in NXT before, in a ladder match for the advantage at WarGames. The ex-NFL player was victorious against the former triple crown champion. The bout was likely Johnny Gargano's last match in NXT, as his contract officially expied as of December 10.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso after his first match inside the unforgiving structure, Bron commented on participating in WarGames with The Rebelheart:

“To be in a WarGames with Johnny Gargano, that means the world to me. Johnny is a fantastic performer, among the best in the world. He’s so great out there, as tough as nails. He’s gone out of his way to help and give me advice. He’s a fantastic human being and performer, and I can’t say enough good things about Johnny Gargano,” -Breakker said

The match ended with the 2.0 stars standing tall after Bron Breakker pinned NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa.

Johnny Gargano is officially a free agent now

Johnny Gargano became a free agent at midnight on Thursday/Friday morning as the superstar has not signed a new contract with Vince McMahon's promotion.

It was reported earlier that his contract was set to expire on December 3 but the first triple crown champion extended his contract for a week to see off his ongoing storyline.

The last episode of WWE NXT 2.0 saw Johnny Wrestling come out to bid farewell to the NXT Universe. He thanked the fans for their support and stated he's still unclear about his future. His farewell, however, was cut short as he was attacked by Grayson Waller who laid him out with a steel chair.

After the closing segment of NXT, Gargano was joined by former #DIY teammate Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O'Reilly, and Shawn Michaels in the ring.

Johnny Gargano has been the heart and soul of WWE's third brand for more than five years. He was the first ever NXT triple crown champion and has been part of some of the most memorable moments of the former Black and Gold brand.

