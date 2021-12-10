"WarGames was just the beginning”- Bron Breakker sends a message to the WWE roster

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker has been one of the fastest-rising wrestlers in Vince McMahon's promotion since his debut earlier this year.

On this year's NXT: WarGames, The Powerhouse was the leader of Team 2.0 against the old guard of Team Black & Gold in the eponymous match. After a brutal and thrilling contest, Breakker secured the victory for his team as he pinned the NXT champion, Tommaso Ciampa.

After the historic match, the second-generation superstar spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. Breakker proclaimed that WarGames is just the beginning of an illustrious career:

“It’s a night I’ve dreamed about for a long time. WarGames was an unbelievable opportunity, and I put absolutely everything I had into it. I want to be the best in the world, as I’m sure others do, as well. This is a very competitive sport, but I’m up for the challenge. WarGames was just the beginning,” Breakker said.

Bron Breakker witnessed a meteoric rise in WWE

Bron Breakker has been the talk of the town ever since his debut on NXT. He took out veteran LA Knight in his first match inside the squared circle.

He was later announced as the number one contender for Tommaso Ciampa's NXT title. Despite failing to capture the gold at Halloween Havoc, Breakker certainly proved to everyone that he belongs on the big stage.

The NXT star has not looked back ever since. He defeated Andre Chase and Johnny Gargano in singles competition. Breakker has also earned praise from veterans like Jim Cornette and Kurt Angle on his way to the top.

He will face Roderick Strong next week. Bron Breakker pinning the NXT Champion in his very first WarGames match is a testament to the company's belief in him, and another title shot seems inevitable.

What do you think of Bron Breakker's comments? Will he become the best in the world? Sound off in the comments below!

