Bron Breakker wins WWE NXT Title with legendary finisher

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker fulfilled his destiny of becoming a champion on NXT: New Year's Evil. The second-generation star used his legendary uncle Scott Steiner's finishing move, Steiner Recliner, to start a new era in WWE's third brand.

Bron Breakker has been the hottest rising star on NXT since its reboot back in September. The former NFL star defeated LA Knight in his first match to kickstart his career in WWE.

Bron had already been challenged for the NXT Championship once, but he came up short that time. The young star then successfully pinned the champion, Tommaso Ciampa, in the main event of the WarGames pay-per-view and defeated Roderick Strong to get the opportunity once again.

The main event of this week's NXT saw Bron finally achieve his dream as he stood tall with the gold to close out the show. He applied the Steiner Recliner hold in the middle of the ring as fans went wild. Tommaso Ciampa then tapped out to give the prodigy his first title in Vince McMahon's promotion.

Bron Breakker wants to beat Roman Reigns in WWE

Bron Breakker has been the heart and soul of the brand ever since its revamp a few months back. Touted as 'The Next Best Thing,' he has captured the NXT title in his 14th match in the company.

Breakker recently spoke with ViBe & Wrestling and proclaimed that he'd not only win the NXT Championship but also defeat the reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns one day.

“I will fight Roman Reigns one day, for sure. I will beat him one day too. As far as RAW goes, obviously Seth Rollins. There are just tons of guys between both brands. Bobby Lashley is another one. Big E is obviously WWE Champion right now. Drew McIntyre too,” said Breakker.

WWE had problems for a while in organically creating stars, but the company seems to have found a solution in Bron Breakker. The newly crowned NXT Champion can cement his status further by ending one of the most dominant reigns in the main roster.

