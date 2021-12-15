"Lazy and incompetent" - WWE legend criticizes Big E-Bobby Lashley finish

Bully Ray (f.k.a. Bubba Ray Dudley) believes MVP’s attack on Big E during this week’s WWE RAW should have taken place behind the referee’s back.

Bobby Lashley defeated Big E in a No Disqualification match to earn a WWE Championship opportunity at the Day 1 pay-per-view. In the match’s closing stages, MVP struck the world champion with a cane in front of the referee. Lashley then followed up with a spear on his opponent to pick up the win.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray acknowledged that MVP’s interference was technically allowed due to the No Disqualification stipulation. However, he thinks the moment would have been more impactful if the referee had not seen what happened.

“The two words that come to mind when I see that, Tommy [co-host Tommy Dreamer], is lazy and incompetent. And I don’t want to attach the word lazy or incompetent to MVP in that particular scenario. I’ll just say they [whoever came up with the finish] didn’t see it, but I know how me and you think. Our job is to see everything,” Bully Ray said.

Bobby Lashley will now challenge for Big E’s WWE Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match on January 1, 2022. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins are also confirmed to be involved in the contest.

Bully Ray claims MVP got “zero heat” after attacking Big E

If the referee did not see MVP’s interference, Bully Ray thinks fans would likely have forgotten about the match stipulation in the heat of the moment.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that Bobby Lashley would have received a more negative reaction if fans felt he had cheated.

“The referee should never see anything. Even though it’s a No DQ match, anything is legal. There’s no reason to do the ‘dirty work,’ like MVP did last night, right in front of the referee. It gets you zero heat. All that referee has to do is turn around. You do it behind the ref’s back, and that’s it… it’s cheating,” Bully Ray said.

Bobby Lashley also defeated Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins in separate bouts on this week’s RAW. The former WWE Champion was told he had to defeat both men, plus Big E, in singles matches to be granted another title opportunity.

