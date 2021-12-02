Hall of Famer tips former WWE Champion to end Big E's title reign

Bully Ray (f.k.a. Bubba Ray Dudley) believes Seth Rollins will dethrone Big E as WWE Champion.

The latest episode of RAW saw Kevin Owens defeat Big E via disqualification due to Rollins’ interference. As per the match stipulation, both Owens and Rollins will challenge Big E for the WWE Championship at WWE Day 1 on the 1st of January, 2022.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray tipped The Visionary to become a three-time WWE Champion in the near future:

“Seth [next WWE Champion]. But I’d like to see them heat Seth and Kevin Owens up pretty damn hot and get some steam on Big E so people wanna see Big E fight back. They [Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins] were fighting each other last night!” he said.

Rollins previously held the WWE Championship for 220 days in 2015. He also briefly held the title at Money in the Bank 2016 before Dean Ambrose's cash-in.

Bully Ray explains why Seth Rollins evokes more emotion than Big E

Big E defeated Bobby Lashley on the September 13 episode of RAW to win the WWE Championship for the first time. The New Day member is currently one of the most prominent babyfaces on RAW.

Bully Ray believes WWE could create more compelling television if babyfaces are chasing the villainous Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship:

“At least Seth as a heel, you can feed a lot of different people to him who will want to see Seth get defeated. The emotional investment of a heel losing will always trump the investment of a babyface retaining, when it comes to champions, because they always wanna see the bad guy lose,” he said.

So far, Big E has defended the WWE Championship against Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre. He also lost a non-title match against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

