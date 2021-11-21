"I'd love to see him get the World Championship" - Charlie Haas gives his on how WWE has used 10-time Champion

In an interview with the ‘It’s my Wrestling Podcast’, Charlie Haas talked about how WWE have used Shelton Benjamin.

Charlie Haas started off by stating that Benjamin is one of his best friends and is also the godfather to his daughter. Benjamin's former tag team partner went on to reveal how elated he is that his long-term tag team partner is also getting paid by WWE.

“He's one of my best friends, we talk all the time, he's the godfather to my daughter and you know, he's getting paid. So, you know, he's easy,” said Haas.

The former WWE Superstar added that Benjamin might be an instructor or coach in the future, as the promotion has signed some amateur wrestlers such as Gable Steveson, Bron Breakker and others.

Charlie Haas believes that the former WWE United States Champion could help out in the development of the aforementioned names.

He expanded on his thoughts:

“He survived the cuts. I think in the future he'll probably be an instructor or coach, especially with them signing all the amateur wrestlers like Gable Steveson, Steiners son, and there's a couple others that they've signed who they may use shortly,” said Haas.

Charlie Haas wants to see Shelton Benjamin get a WWE World Title run.

During the same interview, Charlie Haas said that the Hurt Business helped the WWE during the pandemic, and thus he was really happy to see Benjamin and Cedric Alexander get back on TV together.

“So when they decide it's time for him to retire he'll coach, if he wants to. I'm happy for sure. I wish they would have ran with the Hurt Business and kept it going instead of breaking it up and then bringing it back. They had a lot of momentum. They really helped the company during the pandemic, so I was really happy to see him and Cedric back on TV,” stated Haas.

The former WWE Superstar further added that he wants the best for Benjamin and would love to see him get a singles run. Charlie Haas and would also love to see the former WWE Intercontinental Champion win a WWE World Championship.

“I just want the best for him because he deserves it. I would like to see him have a singles run. I'd love to see him get the World Championship, it would definitely be an extra feather in his cap and would definitely guide him towards the Hall of Fame,” Haas spoke.

As noted in the aforementioned quote, Charlie Haas thinks a world title run would definitely guide Benjamin into the WWE Hall of Fame.

