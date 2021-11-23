Charlotte Flair comments on rumors of her planning to leave WWE

Charlotte Flair is in no hurry to leave WWE and explains why she intends to stay in the company.

Flair has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE and is the most successful female superstar in the company's history. Since signing for Vince McMahon's promotion in 2012, the current SmackDown Women's Champion has won 15 singles titles in total.

While speaking on The Masked Man Show, The Queen said she's worked too hard to climb up the WWE ladder and is not interested in leaving the promotion anytime soon.

“I didn’t work this hard to just go, ‘Goodbye’,” said Flair. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Flair has been a critical player in the growth of the women's division in WWE and has been a part of several important moments in the company's history. Speculation regarding her exit from the company grew after her father, Ric Flair's recent release from WWE.

Charlotte Flair doesn't have plans to retire

The Queen has done it all in WWE. Charlotte has won several titles, broke numerous barriers, and even main evented WrestleMania. But she's not done yet as she plans to continue her WWE career.

"What is the issue? I’m not ready to retire. Like no one says, ‘Oh, I don’t want to win another National Championship’ to a football player. It should be no different. I don’t understand that. It’s mind-blowing to me," said Flair.

Last month, there was some tension regarding Flair's WWE future as things went awry in her segment with Becky Lynch on SmackDown. That led to her getting heat backstage in WWE, as per reports. It remains to be seen if any of WWE's rivals can get Flair to leave the company and accept a new challenge.

Do you think Charlotte Flair will end up leaving WWE in the future? Sound off in the comments section!

Edited by Alan John