Corey Graves likes WWE's choice for Roman Reigns' next opponent

Corey Graves sees no problem with WWE booking another match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Last week’s SmackDown ended with Rollins showing up in Reigns’ locker room and laughing in his face. WWE later announced that the former Shield members will go one-on-one in a Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble.

Speaking on his After The Bell podcast, Graves acknowledged that WWE shows often contain too many rematches. In this case, however, the commentator thinks WWE revisiting the Reigns vs. Rollins rivalry is not a bad thing:

“This is not the same Seth and Roman that you would have seen several years back… If you’re gonna have any sort of run in this business, you’re gonna have rematches. I’ve been critical on this show, ‘Man, I feel like we see the same matches a lot of the time.’ But on a long enough timeline you’re going to have rematches.”

Reigns and Rollins last faced each other in a singles match on the October 11, 2019 episode of SmackDown. The match ended in a disqualification victory for Rollins after he was attacked by The Fiend.

Roman Reigns’ Tribal Chief character has never faced Seth Rollins

Both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have reinvented themselves in recent years. While Reigns is now The Tribal Chief of WWE, Rollins claims to be a visionary who can revolutionize professional wrestling.

With the Royal Rumble two weeks away, Corey Graves is excited to see the two men face off one more time:

“This isn’t Seth Rollins from two, three years ago. This isn’t Shield Seth Rollins. This isn’t the baby bada** of The Shield that we knew someday would realize his potential and become Roman Reigns. This is The Head of the Table, the most dominant Champion in all of WWE, versus Seth Rollins.”

Despite their storied history, Reigns and Rollins have only faced each other twice in one-on-one matches at pay-per-views.

Their latest pay-per-view singles match saw Rollins defeat his former tag team partner at Money in the Bank 2016 to win the WWE Championship. Dean Ambrose cashed in his MITB contract moments later to quickly capture the title from Rollins.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Could another tag team split up soon? Click here to find out.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Should Seth Rollins defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship? Yes No 6 votes so far