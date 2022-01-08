"Intercontinental Champion by June" - Corey Graves makes bold prediction about young WWE star

WWE commentator Corey Graves has high hopes for new NXT Champion Bron Breakker, who he thinks will have a great career in WWE.

Breakker won his first Title in the company this past week when he defeated Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. The 24-year-old made his in-ring debut in September and has been in just a handful of matches on NXT so far.

While talking about Bron Breakker on After The Bell, RAW commentator Corey Graves made a bold prediction about the NXT Champion. Graves predicted that he would win the Intercontinental or the United States Championship by June.

"I predict Bron Breakker is Intercontinental Champion by June. Intercontinental Champion if not more by June. I will say, just to cover my own (back), I look at the Intercontinental Championship and United States Championship kind of that same level. Maybe it's the US Championship - one of the two.

"I'm putting myself out there, I know enough of this place, enough of this business, I think it's a long time since we've seen someone like Bron Breakker. Someone who's no-nonsense, no BS, no frills, just smashmouth with a smart personality, with a demeanor like we just heard, a dude who just wants to put in the work, and pay respect and be great and make a name for himself while paying homage to the past, that's a special combination," said Graves about Breakker.

The RAW commentator doesn't think Breakker is a throwback to yesteryear stars, but his gimmick is reminiscent of those that came before him, like his father and uncle.

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Breakker is as believable as Brock Lesnar

Pro wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page was effusive in his praise of Breakker following the NXT star's Championship-winning match.

"That second last half of the match - the cat (Breakker) is money. He's believable - he's as believable as a Brock Lesnar or any of those top guys, who are wrestling shoot-a**, bad*** wrestlers," said the Hall of Famer.

It will be interesting to see how Breakker does with the championship around his waist and how he leads this new-look WWE NXT going forward.

