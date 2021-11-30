WWE sets date for RAW Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan

WWE dropped some big news during the contract signing segment between RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan.

Many speculated that their Championship encounter would take place on the Day One pay-per-view. However, that is not the case, and Lynch and Morgan will face off next week on RAW.

Liv Morgan has been gunning for Big Time Becks for several weeks now, after earning the No.1 Contender spot earlier this month.

Last week on RAW, Becky Lynch tried to intimidate Liv Morgan by getting in her face and calling her a failure. However, Liv Morgan refused to retreat and instead gave Lynch a stiff jab for her troubles.

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan added some spice to their feud with an intense war of words.

During their contract signing segment on Monday Night RAW, Lynch again tried to knock Morgan back on her heels. Coming from a position of power, The Man said that she's been in this spot many times before and that she would walkout as the winner.

Morgan responded fiercely, calling the Champion the real "cry baby" by showing a video of an emotional Lynch following her bout with Charlotte Flair at this year's Survivor Series.

She then took some serious shots at Lynch, claiming that she is a bully, a traitor to her former self, and even blamed The Man for being the reason why many of her friends were let go by WWE.

WWE @WWE



🔥🎤

#WWERaw "You're the reason why your friend is gone just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?" - @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🔥🎤 "You're the reason why your friend is gone just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?" - @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🔥🎤#WWERaw https://t.co/EUSYTZEuYM

While many don't expect Morgan to walk out as the Champion next week, we could witness a star-making performance by the former Riott Squad member on RAW.

Liv Morgan's stock has been on the rise over the past few months, and her singles match with The Man could cement her position as a major player on RAW.

Do you think Liv Morgan can defeat Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

