'One of the most talented guys on the planet' - DDP thinks Alberto Del Rio would be a great acquisition for WWE and AEW (Exclusive) 

DDP believes that Alberto Del Rio would be an excellent acquisition for both WWE and AEW. During 'The Bro Show' with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo, he praised the Mexican superstar, calling him one of the most talented guys on the planet.

Del Rio was recently cleared of sexual assault and kidnapping charges against him. In an appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Alberto Del Rio even teased an AEW stint.

According to DDP, WWE would want to pull in a star of his caliber. The Hall of Famer believes that the 44-year-old star still has a lot of gas left in the tank:

"You know, I think that cat's one of the most talented guys on the planet. I love his work. Super believable. I think he goes wherever he wants. But with WWE, I’d want to pull him in because he’s a main-event guy that showed that he can go," said DDP.

What does DDP think about Alberto Del Rio potentially going to AEW?

Alberto Del Rio has expressed an interest in working with AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo. DDP also believes that Tony Khan's promotion would benefit from working with him as well:

"He’s still got game to go. If he showed up in AEW, that would be pretty sweet for them. He’s a guy you haven’t seen for a long time but everybody knows who he is," added DDP.

Alberto Del Rio may be one of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling, but his WWE run was certainly one to remember. Not only is he a former multi-time world champion, but also a Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble winner.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the superstar. Where would you like to see him go next? Let us know in the comments below.

