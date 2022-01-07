WCW Legend congratulates Bron Breakker on winning NXT Championship 

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) congratulated Bron Breakker on becoming the NXT Champion by defeating Tommaso Ciampa at New Year's Evil.

DDP took note of the new champion's time and growth with the company and was ecstatic about the match he and Ciampa had. On Twitter, he wrote:

"Congratulations to the new @wwe NXT champion @bronbreakkerwwe PROUD of You brother! @nxtciampa and you tore the house down. It’s pretty amazing considering you’ve only been working for the last 11 months. I look forward to see how much you’re growing in the next 11 months."

The WCW legend shared the tweet with a couple of pictures of Bron Breakker doing DDP Yoga in the background of a workout video. Page has worked with several pro wrestlers from both AEW and WWE, especially training them in the art of his intense yoga program.

DDP is no stranger to the Steiner family. During his time in WCW, Page had locked horns with both Rick and Scott Steiner. It must be interesting for him to now witness the meteoric rise of Bronn Breakker on NXT 2.0.

Bron Breakker is carrying his family's legacy in WWE

As excited as DDP was for Bron Breakker, the young star himself was over the moon after becoming NXT Champion. Like so many others, he's well aware of the lineage he comes from and, in an interview, stated he will carry the legacy that his family left behind.

“My father and uncle paved this road for me, and I’m here to carry on the legacy they built. I’m also here to carve my own path and make my own legacy, and that started tonight,” said Breakker. (H/T- Sports Illustrated)

At age 24, Bron Breakker is only getting started. Who's his next major opponent? What program will he enter into next? Fans will just have to wait and see.

