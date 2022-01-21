DDP names four WWE Superstars who would've been a perfect fit in the Monday Night Wars (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page has named Drew McIntyre and three other current WWE Superstars who would've been a great addition during the Monday Night Wars in the 90s.

DDP was a key player for WCW in the late 90s, winning the WCW World Heavyweight title thrice. He was in the company when it had megastars like Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, and Goldberg, to name a few.

On the latest The Bro Show, Dr. Chris Featherstone asked Diamond Dallas Page and Vince Russo the current WWE Superstars who would have thrived during the Monday Night Wars of the 90s. DDP named four Superstars who would have been a perfect fit:

"The guy I would've loved to have seen - not the younger version but what he is today - Drew McIntyre. He fits right into that.

"Any decade, kind of like Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton would fit in anywhere, it doesn't matter whose generation it was. I think Edge (would've fit in) and, of course, Brock (Lesnar). Brock, again, wherever you want (to place him). Edge, too, you know. It's just incredible the whole run that he had and then the comebac,k because it was cut way too short," said DDP.

DDP said it was an honor to work with Edge at the start of his run in the company, two decades ago. The Hall of Famer also named Roman Reigns as a Superstar who can fit into any era of pro wrestling.

DDP says Drew McIntyre would be a fantastic heel if he was his manager in WWE

DDP previously stated that the Scotsman would benefit hugely if he was the former WWE Champion's manager.

"If I was going to come back as a heel - which I would never do at this point - but if I was going to come back in my old-school heel manager days, I would convince McIntyre to shift to be a heel and he would be a monster killer. I think he'd be amazing," said DDP.

Prior to being an in-ring performer, DDP was an on-screen manager, most notably for Hall of Fame group, The Fabulous Freebirds.

Please H/T The Bro Show if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Anirudh B