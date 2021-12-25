"That's where I would have gone with it" - WWE legend reveals how he would book Roman Reigns angle on SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page believes the company has rushed the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar-Paul Heyman storyline on SmackDown.

Questions about Paul Heyman's allegiance have been raised ever since Brock Lesnar made his return at WWE SummerSlam. The Beast has teased the possibility of aligning himself with his former advocate multiple times.

When asked about his strange behavior, Heyman told Roman Reigns that he's protecting him from Brock Lesnar. This led to Reigns ultimately firing The Mouthpiece and hitting him with a Superman Punch. Brock Lesnar came out to make the save for his former advocate.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, DDP stated that he would have booked the angle differently and let things play out for a while instead of ending it abruptly. The former WCW champion also talked about how stretching the story between him and The NWO was the best thing that ever happened to him

"When they [WCW] asked me to come in the NWO and I went, 'yeah now you want me?' Like number 7? What about number 3 or number 4? The Booking committee did not believe that I should be in that spot to drop those guys (...) And they stretched it out and it p***ed the hell out of me 'cause it took ten weeks. It was the best thing that ever happened to me. In this scenario, if you just ask me a straight question (...) Yeah, like way too soon. Paul Heyman could have been kissing his a**. That's where I would have gone with it. 'No, no, I love you. He's just a client.' [Heyman to Roman Reigns] Yeah, for sure, it seems like it was rushed,"- said DDP

Paul Heyman will address the WWE Universe after getting fired by Roman Reigns last week

WWE recently announced that 'The Special Counsel' Paul Heyman will be present on this week's edition of SmackDown.

The advocate will speak publicly for the first time since being fired and attacked by Roman Reigns on the blue brand last week.

This week's SmackDown was taped last week and according to those present at the live taping, a live segment with Heyman was not part of it. However, the former ECW star's involvement could be in some form of backstage segment, either as a standalone promo or in an interview.

Will we finally find out where Paul Heyman's loyalty lies tonight on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments!

