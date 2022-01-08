Former WWE Superstar provides a cryptic update involving Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio (aka Alberto El Patron) shared an old photo of himself with Triple H on Twitter.

The photo dates back to 2011 when Del Rio was the WWE champion, and Triple H made many on-screen appearances as the COO. Mexico's Greatest Export has had two stints with the company, the latter of which ended in 2016.

Del Rio also added a sand clock emoticon to the picture, seemingly referring to him waiting for something. However, nothing is confirmed.

See the picture below:

Coming to the present day, The Game has been absent from his role in NXT since he suffered a cardiac event last September. During this absence, there have been many releases from staff, many of whom were close associates of him. This has naturally led to speculation among fans if Triple H is stepping aside from all his duties.

Alberto Del Rio shared details of his phone call with Triple H before his second run

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Del Rio spoke about a potential third run with the WWE. He explained how his previous return to the company was a last-minute development.

He recalled that Triple H and Vince McMahon got in touch with him just two days before his return. They couldn't come to terms with an agreement suitable to both parties until the day of the pay-per-view.

Del Rio, of course, went on to make a surprise appearance at Hell in a Cell pay-per-view during the "United States Championship Open Challenge" era and captured the title from John Cena.

You can watch the entire episode of UnSKripted below:

WWE made another bombshell announcement on the latest episode of SmackDown, acknowledging IMPACT Wrestling on live TV and stating that reigning Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be part of the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Only six participants have been announced for the Men's Rumble match, so we may see some former stars such as Del Rio make their return to the company.

