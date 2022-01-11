Deonna Purrazzo has one-word answer for fan who wants her in WWE Royal Rumble 

Deonna Purrazzo recently replied to a fan on Twitter who suggested that The Virtuosa should enter the Women's Royal Rumble match in the 2022 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant.

The star has had two stints with WWE. Her last one ended in April 2020 as she was released due to budget cuts along with many other stars and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Virtuosa never got a proper push in the company.

Purrazzo, who is currently signed to Impact Wrestling, had a simple one-word answer for the fan. Check it out below:

While the former two-time Impact Knockouts Champion might have disheartened fans who wanted to see her at this year's Rumble, several others defended her decision.

Her response should not come as a surprise as Purrazzo is technically not on the best terms with Vince McMahon's promotion. She revealed in an interview that WWE rejected her pitches while she was in NXT and that she was deemed problematic.

Following her WWE release, Purrazzo made her return to Impact Wrestling for the first time since 2017 and immediately became one of the most dominant Knockouts in Impact's recent era.

Mickie James has already been announced for WWE Royal Rumble

Like Deonna Purrazzo, Mickie James was also released from her WWE contract in 2021 amidst controversy. While many thought that James would never return to a WWE ring anytime soon, the company took the wrestling world by storm when they announced her entry at Royal Rumble 2022, acknowledging her as the reigning Impact Knockouts Champion.

It was later reported that backstage morale at Impact Wrestling was primarily positive as people were happy with the hype that WWE helped them generate. James also successfully defended her title against Deonna Purrazzo in a hard-fought Texas Death Match at Impact's Hard to Kill pay-per-view last Saturday.

Whether or not Purrazzo returns to WWE, the wrestling world is already looking forward to a working relationship between WWE and Impact Wrestling.

