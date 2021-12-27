Details on WWE's current COVID-19 situation, A Superstar could finally arrive on RAW - Reports

WWE is currently dealing with some significant COVID-19 related matters, as reported on last night with major changes happening to both of WWE's Live Holiday Tour shows in Tampa and New York City. Multiple WWE Superstars were pulled from the two events, with WWE citing COVID-19 as the reason.

This situation was particularly concerning, given the fact that WWE is set to hold its Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1. Some fans assumed the worst and predicted that these absences could force the company to change the card for the show. In the immediate future, it seems like they will cause some adjustments for WWE programming this week.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that due to the COVID-19 situation, the company is rewriting parts of tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. Some Superstars have either tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed and are being held off of TV out of an "abundance of caution."

"Obviously, there will be some rewrites as a number of talents are not able to appear due to COVID-19 positive-related issues, which could mean either they tested positive or, as one WWE sources noted this morning, the talent could have been exposed and was held off out of an abundance of caution," wrote Johnson.

Johnson also reported that, due to this ongoing situation, WWE is down to "about half" of its team of producers, so the taping of RAW on Monday will be more demanding than usual.

A total of nine talents were pulled from the WWE live events on Sunday; Becky Lynch, Big E, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Xavier Woods missed their respective shows.

Of these names, Rollins is the only one who made any comment on their health status. In a vague tweet, he wrote "Merry Covid Christmas to me...".

Monday Night RAW will be live in Detroit, and it will be the red brand's final show of 2021. The program will also be the go-home show for WWE Day 1 on Saturday, so fans can expect to see some last-minute build for the show.

PWInsider reports that Montez Ford, who has missed several weeks of action, is set to return tonight in a tag team match against The Mysterios. Additionally, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, and Veer Mahaan have been spotted in the area.

As a result, it's possible that Veer could finally arrive on Monday's episode of WWE RAW; the company has been teasing his arrival for several weeks now.

What do you think about these reports? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

