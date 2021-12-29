"I'm just glad it worked!" - Drew McIntyre on WWE segment that could have gone wrong (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre is glad he did not encounter any issues during his recent sword segment on WWE SmackDown.

WWE official Adam Pearce decided not to book McIntyre in the Black Friday Battle Royal on November 26. Two weeks later, The Scottish Warrior took out his frustrations backstage by driving his sword through Pearce's desk.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, McIntyre admitted that he doubted whether the sword would stay lodged in the table.

“I’m just glad it worked!" said McIntyre. "It did cross my mind for a brief second prior to rolling live. We don’t exactly have an abundance of tables I can start shoving swords through. It did cross my mind. My character can go a whole different direction if this doesn’t go to plan.”

Drew McIntyre once failed to break a table during a rehearsal

Pearce's desk wasn't the first victim of McIntyre's signature weapon. Back in June, Bobby Lashley’s contract signing with Drew McIntyre ended with the latter driving his sword through a table.

Before the show, another table failed to break when McIntyre rehearsed the segment with WWE's production team. The SmackDown Superstar subsequently refused to practice the spot again and trusted himself to break the table on live television:

“I slammed the prop sword into the table and it did not break," McIntyre continued. "It just made a hole. They were like, ‘Do you wanna do it again?’ I went, ‘You know what, when I’m live, that’s going through the table one way or another.’ And sure enough it did. I’m always relying on the fact that when the red light goes on, I make things happen.”

McIntyre’s recent segment with Pearce led to his sword being stolen by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. The two-time WWE Champion is set to face Moss at the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1, 2022.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier

