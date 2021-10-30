"Whatever I have to do" - Former Royal Rumble winner wants title match against Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre has revealed his plans which will inevitably get him a title match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Following his dominant victory over Mustafa Ali on SmackDown this week, the former WWE Champion stated that he plans to work to the top by defeating the entire roster of the Blue Brand before challenging Roman Reigns.

The Scottish Warrior ensured the fans that he would do whatever it takes to get that match against Roman Reigns:

"It came out of necessity. Brock and Roman were tearing up the show, things were going off the rails, and I saw the opportunity since I wasn't booked in a match to make an impact, to take my place on SmackDown, to make an open challenge, to give them a hell of a match. And then this week I thought well that was pretty cool last week. Maybe look well again since I don't technically have a match, make an open challenge, and I will continue to do it for.. think it's about 28 to 29 guys on the SmackDown roster.. the next 28-29 weeks. I'll beat everybody. Starting from the bottom, working to the top, like I said last week. I will inevitably get that title match with The Big Dog, with The Head of the Table, whatever name he's going by these days. Whatever I have to do. I'm a patient man, but it's gonna happen," said Drew McIntyre.

Roman Reigns has been absolutely unstoppable ever since winning the Universal Championship last year. His title reign has gone past the 400-day mark and he is closing in on breaking Brock Lesnar's record of the longest Universal Championship reign (504 days), which reportedly is also the plan.

Drew McIntyre is one of the few believable WWE Superstars who could finally dethrone Roman Reigns

Over the last 400+ days, Roman Reigns has defeated several top WWE Superstars, legends, and Hall of Famers. The biggest question now is who could be the one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief? Well, Drew McIntyre is one of the very few believable choices that WWE has.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre had a blockbuster "champion vs. champion" match at WWE Survivor Series 2020. The two took each other to the limit before Reigns picked up the victory with his heel tactics.

Fans and critics loved their match and the mini-rivalry and can't wait to see a full-blown feud between the two. Since getting drafted to SmackDown earlier this month, McIntyre has made it very clear that he is coming for Roman Reigns.

It remains to be seen when WWE finally pulls the trigger on this feud between their two biggest superstars currently.

