"It wasn't quite what I hoped reaction was"- Drew McIntyre on which WWE match didn't live up to his expectations

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has revealed which match in the company didn't live up to his hopes.

Drew McIntyre has been on a hot run ever since his return to Vince McMahon's promotion in 2018 and has competed in numerous entertaining bouts. The SmackDown Superstar was the face of WWE throughout the crowdless pandemic era.

However, every pro wrestler has a match once in a while that doesn't live up to his expectations. McIntyre joined CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri where The Scottish Psychopath stated his match at SummerSlam against Jinder Mahal "wasn't what he was hoping for."

Drew also said that the crowd wasn't at its best for the match due to being deflated by the Becky Lynch- Bianca Belair match before them.

"I didn't expect Becky to return. The match prior gave the crowd that reaction, that moment. Then when they expected the lengthy match with Becky and Bianca, it took the wind out of the sales by having the match be 20-something seconds. To walk out after that, the crowd was a bit deflated. It wasn't quite what I hoped reaction was,"- Drew said.

"Perhaps it wasn't what I was hoping for match-wise, but, it gave Drew McIntyre the big win on a big stage, a very dominant win. Even though sometimes I'm like, 'I want to go out there and have the best match possible and do all the cool near falls and stuff,' sometimes, you have to be saved from yourself and protect the character and elevate the character. That was about elevating Drew McIntyre and it did do that on a huge stage,"- The Scotish added.

Drew McIntyre will be in action at WWE Day 1

Drew McIntyre has been a wrestling machine since his return to the company. The Chosen One has been competing non-stop for the last two years and as things stand, will start the next year doing what he loves the most.

While Drew has been kept away from the main event picture for a while now, The Scotsman has been feuding with Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin on the blue brand.

At WWE Day 1, Drew will look to close out the rivalry as he'll go one-on-one with Madcap Moss. The two also faced off on SmackDown this past week on SmackDown on 34th Street Fight.

2022 could be a huge year for the former WWE Champion as he'll look to get his WrestleMania 'moment' in front of a full capacity crowd and Day 1 could be the starting point for that.

