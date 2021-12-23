Top SmackDown star says he's "gunning" for the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at Day 1

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash once more at WWE Day 1 on January 1st, 2022. It's rumored to be leading to their "main" match, supposedly planned for WrestleMania 38. However, one superstar who has a history with both men could have a role to play - Drew McIntyre. He revealed his plans for 2022 and the Universal title.

McIntyre has had two crucial matches with Reigns - one at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, and one at Survivor Series 2020. While the first match of the two was meant to serve as a "welcome back" bout for The Tribal Chief to singles competition, the second was a WWE Champion vs Universal Champion clash at Survivor Series.

As for Lesnar, The Scottish Warrior faced him at WrestleMania 36 and walked out victorious with the WWE Championship.

On an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Drew McIntyre addressed his history with both men and his plans for the Universal title:

“I honestly don’t care who wins. I’ve been in the ring with both of those men. I know what they’re capable of,” McIntyre reminded. “The match with Brock, where I won my first WWE Championship, is the biggest moment of my career. Winning against Brock Lesnar put me on a different level. It cemented me as a Superstar that could be on top of the mountain. (H/T WrestlingInc)

He then confirmed that he is gunning for the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at Day 1:

“With Roman Reigns, I have not had bigger matches or bigger feuds since I returned to WWE than with Roman. It’s interesting now because the roles are reversed. Last year, at Survivor Series, Roman got to see what I was all about. I’ll be watching the match. I’m excited to see who will be on top, and I’ll be gunning for them,” said McIntyre.

It will be interesting to see what the company's plans for McIntyre are heading into WrestleMania 38 season. At Day 1, he is in a less-significant match against Madcap Moss - Happy Corbin's lackey.

Will Drew McIntyre be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns?

WWE fans would likely prefer the idea of Drew McIntyre dethroning Roman Reigns over Brock Lesnar. Reigns is a month away from surpassing Lesnar's 503-day reign as Universal Champion.

A win at Day 1 would confirm that he will break The Beast Incarnate's record to become the longest-reigning WWE world champion of the modern era.

The Scottish Warrior has been steadily pushed and protected, with the company not rushing a feud against Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar just yet. Given the level that Reigns has reached since late August 2020, McIntyre is one of the few legitimate superstars who can credibly dethrone him for the Universal Championship.

