"The most annoying man on planet Earth" – Drew McIntyre lambasts former NXT Champion

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is not a fan of Sami Zayn.

Megan Morant caught up with The Scottish Warrior on the latest episode of Talking Smack. Drew had a great outing on his first night as a member of SmackDown. He issued an open challenge and beat Sami Zayn to earn an impressive victory.

McIntyre stated he initially thought Sami Zayn was a class act. But more recently, Zayn's behavior had led McIntyre to see him as the most annoying man on Earth.

Here's what Drew McIntyre said:

"I went out there and issued an open challenge, and Sami Zayn accepted. I mean, Sami is a guy that I remember for a long time thinking, what a great wrestler, and how sympathetic is this guy? He doesn't have a bad bone in his body. Fast forward to 2021, more specifically tonight, where he is the most annoying man on planet earth. And everybody – me, everyone in the locker room, my dad, my dad's friend, his dog, his dog's sister's cousin's uncle – we all can't stand Sami Zayn, and we're all very happy, I'm sure, that I kicked his head almost off his body," said Drew McIntyre.

What's next for Drew McIntyre on SmackDown?

During the interview, Drew McIntyre shed light on his SmackDown future. McIntyre mentioned he's willing to put in the work and claw his way to the Universal Championship.

McIntyre said, "What's next is whatever comes my way. Obviously everybody expects me to say, 'The Universal title, I'm coming for it right now.' But, realistically, that's not how I do things. I've been around for 21 years. I take things each week at a time. We're 52 weeks a year. I'm ready to work my way from the bottom right to the top, just like I did on RAW."

It would be interesting to see how WWE books McIntyre's run on the blue brand.

Also Read

Who should the Scottish Warrior feud against next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh