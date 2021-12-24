Drew McIntyre says he's still chasing his WrestleMania moment 

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is hopeful that he'll finally get his 'WrestleMania moment' in front of a live crowd.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WrestleMania 36 took place inside the Performance Center without a crowd. The Scottish Warrior dethroned Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Championship at the event. While it was a special moment for him, it wasn't complete without fans in attendance.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Drew McIntyre revealed that he plans to win the Royal Rumble match and get his moment with the fans at WrestleMania 38.

"It's WrestleMania season! Then I'll win the Royal Rumble and go to WrestleMania and finally get my WrestleMania moment I've been chasing for the last couple of years. As proud as I am of headlining WrestleMania 36 in the times that we were in... I'm still chasing that moment with fans in the building, and hopefully it can happen this year at AT&T Stadium," said Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre says he's expecting big things for himself in 2022

The Scottish Warrior had an incredible run in WWE last year. McIntyre spent the majority of 2020 as WWE Champion and defeated the likes of Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins.

While he hasn't been as successful in 2021 as last year, McIntyre stated that he's expecting big things next year.

"With all those ups and downs and when things didn't seem to be going too well for me, I got back on track, moved from Raw to SmackDown, and had that fresh start and been on a roll recently heading into the new year. I expect big things for Drew McIntyre in 2022."

Drew McIntyre is set to battle WWE SmackDown star Rick Boogs at the Day 1 pay-per-view. Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Brock Lesnar Sooner in the same event.

Regardless of the winner in the latter match, fans expect 'The Scottish Warrior' to challenge the champion sooner or later. Do you think Drew McIntyre can become the Universal Champion in 2022? Let us know in the comments below.

