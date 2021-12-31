Drew McIntyre sends a bold message to SmackDown Superstar ahead of WWE Day 1

Drew McIntyre has revealed his New Year's resolution with a warning to his WWE Day 1 opponent Madcap Moss.
The Scottish Warrior is yet to embark upon a major angle upon his arrival on SmackDown. In recent weeks, Drew McIntyre has been feuding with Happy Corbin and his ally Madcap Moss fka Riddick Moss.
In a recent tweet, McIntyre claimed that his New Year's Resolution was to "shut up Madcap Moss." The former WWE Champion even promised to break the latter's jaw at WWE Day 1.
"A tricky holiday tour was just smashed out the park by the SmackDown crew, and to make sure I topped this list I crammed in 10 matches in 5 days! My New Year's Resolution just happens to be shutting up MadCap Moss, and I'll do that when I break his jaw at #WWEDay1 #WorkHorse," wrote Drew McIntyre.
Check out Drew McIntyre's tweet below:
Drew McIntyre had issued some open challenges on SmackDown
As part of the 2021 WWE Draft, Drew McIntyre was drafted to the blue brand. On the October 22nd episode of WWE SmackDown, he defeated former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in an Open Challenge.
On the October 29th episode of SmackDown, McIntyre issued another open challenge, which was answered by Mustafa Ali. The match resulted in the former WWE Champion beating Ali, as well.
He then began a feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss after the duo stole his sword. While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, McIntyre praised Moss for his acting skills.
"I’m excited that he [Madcap Moss] has been given the opportunity now on the big stage to do something, and he’s 100 percent committed to the part. Himself and Corbin are fully invested in the characters – that’s why it works. The jokes are terrible, but their reactions to the jokes are hilarious. It’s so over the top, I love it,” said McIntyre.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
McIntyre is a clear favorite in the upcoming bout at Day 1. However, fans will see if Moss can hold his own in the match. After this contest is over, we might see The Scottish Warrior back on track with his world title pursuits.