WWE veteran gives his honest opinion on Shotzi’s heel turn (Exclusive)

WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell reacted to Shotzi's heel turn on SmackDown. The popular star came to SmackDown from NXT this year.

Shotzi interrupted a war of words between Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to ask for a match with the former, which she gladly accepted. Unintentional interference from Banks cost Shotzi the match, following which the latter brutally assaulted The Boss.

Speaking to Sid Pullar III on the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell spoke about the opening segment featuring the three women.

"It was at least organized. We knew Sasha was coming. Shotzi, it was a good way to get her into the scene. The only thing I would disagree with is why would Charlotte agree to a title (Championship Contender) match. Ok, so they confused me on that one. It's a pretty decent match but it is what it is. I really missed Roman Reigns tonight. I missed him tonight," Dutch Mantell said.

Dutch Mantell thinks WWE is confusing the viewers

However, Mantell is still skeptical about the turn. Speaking further on the topic, he stated that WWE is confusing the audience by having her turn heel on another heel Sasha Banks.

"Well, I don't know. Either they are tone deaf or going against the grain. They went against the grain with Becky Lynch. Sasha, they kind of like her but accept her as a heel. This girl (Shotzi), they brought her as a babyface and now turned her heel on a heel. So it doesn't make sense. For me, it's a reverse booking and it will not work, it just won't. If you confuse the fans, those are your customers, you are depending on them to buy your pay-per-views and merchandise. If you confuse them, you are just turning money down," Mantell said.

Having a babyface Shotzi feud with Banks could have been fruitful for WWE. She would have put the former NXT star over in the ring and WWE Universe.

However, heel Shotzi can now feud with both Sasha and Charlotte. It will be interesting to see where the story goes next week.

What is your opinion on Shotzi's heel turn? Do you think it was the right move made by WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

